Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. 290,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

