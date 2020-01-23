RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

RMR Group has raised its dividend by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RMR Group has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RMR Group to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Shares of RMR opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $77.83.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. RMR Group had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that RMR Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

RMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

