RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. RLI had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million.

RLI traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.17. RLI has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.70.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. ValuEngine cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

