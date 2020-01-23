RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. RLI had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million.
RLI traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.17. RLI has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.70.
In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
RLI Company Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
