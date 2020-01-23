Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €110.10 ($128.02).

RHM traded down €0.90 ($1.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €102.80 ($119.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €83.06 ($96.58) and a 52-week high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

