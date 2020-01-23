RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,562 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $48.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

