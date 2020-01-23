RFG Advisory LLC Buys 7,211 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

