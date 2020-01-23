Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REXR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,487. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 113.60, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $594,958.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,241.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $2,287,663.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,782. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Jaguar Listed Property LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $6,284,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,863 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 264,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.