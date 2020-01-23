Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Down 6.7%

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.98, approximately 1,329,422 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 935,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $250,234.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,234.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 76,812 shares of company stock worth $1,503,242 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 346.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 2,354.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

