Resource Management LLC Acquires 4,560 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Resource Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.4% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,871 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $201,948,000 after buying an additional 2,383,909 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,021,685,000 after buying an additional 2,123,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,921,000 after buying an additional 885,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

VZ opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $249.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

