Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ: IBCP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/23/2020 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

1/17/2020 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

1/17/2020 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

1/14/2020 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

1/8/2020 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/26/2019 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

12/25/2019 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

12/6/2019 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/4/2019 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. 149,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,733. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $501.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Independent Bank Co(MI) alerts:

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 226,158 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter valued at $6,719,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 24.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.