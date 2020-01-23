Resapp Health (ASX:RAP) Trading Up 3.4%

Resapp Health Limited (ASX:RAP) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.31 ($0.22) and last traded at A$0.30 ($0.21), 2,331,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.29 ($0.21).

The company has a market cap of $184.51 million and a P/E ratio of -33.13.

In other news, insider Christopher Ntoumenopoulos 500,000 shares of Resapp Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th.

ResApp Health Limited develops digital healthcare solutions to assist doctors and allow patients to diagnose and manage respiratory disease. The company delivers mobile software apps in various clinical settings, including telehealth, emergency, urgent care, and primary care. Its technology uses sound to diagnose respiratory diseases, including pneumonia, bronchiolitis, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and asthma.

