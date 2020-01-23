Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

RTOKY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rentokil Initial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.61. 18,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,602. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

