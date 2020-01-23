Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $60,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,484.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,380.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,261.47. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,459.49.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

