Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hess Midstream Partners (HESM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE: HESM) recently:

1/15/2020 – Hess Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

1/14/2020 – Hess Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Hess Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/7/2020 – Hess Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

12/9/2019 – Hess Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.17. 1,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $795,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

