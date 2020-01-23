RealTract (RET) Tops One Day Volume of $12,441.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. RealTract has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $12,441.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One RealTract token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.03405362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00202488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

