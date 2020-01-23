Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.79

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.79 and traded as low as $10.53. Reading International shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 23,414 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $244.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Reading International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Reading International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reading International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Reading International by 1,879.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

