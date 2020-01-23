RChain (RHOC) Price Reaches $0.0228 on Top Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. RChain has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $4,341.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RChain has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One RChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, AirSwap, Kucoin and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.03398102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00125737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, AirSwap, Bitinka, Kucoin, ChaoEX, BitMart, Bilaxy and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

