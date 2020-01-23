Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Purchased by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Raytheon by 5.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 39.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 1.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.41. 2,182,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,982. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $162.67 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

