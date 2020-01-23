Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 221.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAM. ValuEngine raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, CEO Paul G. Boynton bought 100,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,156.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,482.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 325,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,086. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $246.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

