Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Down 6.2% After Earnings Miss

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $89.25 and last traded at $91.24, approximately 2,700,841 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 1,141,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.24.

The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

In other Raymond James news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $541,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333 over the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,502,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06.

About Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

