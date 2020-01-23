Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -410.53 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 464,811 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 98,745 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,063,000. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 193,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 493,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

