Rate3 (RTE) Market Cap Tops $563,847.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bibox. In the last week, Rate3 has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $563,847.00 and $167,363.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, Bibox, DEx.top, BitForex, HADAX, ABCC, DDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

