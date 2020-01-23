Rapids (RPD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $987.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Rapids has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $987.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, Rapids has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03096978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,208,903,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,456,321,158 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

