Raiden Network Token (RDN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001485 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Gate.io and Bilaxy. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $6.35 million and $1.05 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007509 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Huobi, Binance, DDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

