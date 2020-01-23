RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.88

RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $6.48. RADA Electronic Ind. shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 27,399 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $272.66 million, a P/E ratio of -157.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 406,568 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,635,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

