R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Takes $396,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

