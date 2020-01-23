Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.66, approximately 2,434,553 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 940,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Qutoutiao in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.70 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 380.12%. Qutoutiao’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qutoutiao by 339.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 43,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

