QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on QNST. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $14.55. 2,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $747.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,270. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 8,798.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in QuinStreet by 74.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in QuinStreet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

