Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 50,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.34. 9,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average is $81.79. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

CM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

