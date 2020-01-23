Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,834,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,448 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. 240,476 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

