Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $25,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.96. 1,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,743. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

