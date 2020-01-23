Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Tops $178.10 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Qtum has a total market cap of $178.10 million and approximately $330.98 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00022144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, ABCC and Poloniex. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,081,056 coins and its circulating supply is 96,331,036 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Allcoin, Coinone, OKEx, Bitfinex, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, ABCC, Upbit, BitForex, Binance, DigiFinex, HBUS, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Coinnest, Bibox, Livecoin, Kucoin, Poloniex, LBank, Cobinhood, Bleutrade, Liquid, Coinsuper, Coinrail, GOPAX, Exrates, CoinEx, DragonEX, BigONE, Coindeal, EXX, Gate.io, BCEX, HitBTC, Crex24, OTCBTC, Iquant, Ovis, Liqui, Huobi, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

