QSC (ETR:QSC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Qsc Ag (ETR:QSC) dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €1.17 ($1.36) and last traded at €1.17 ($1.36), approximately 125,647 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 282,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.22 ($1.42).

The stock has a market cap of $147.27 million and a PE ratio of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €1.24.

About QSC (ETR:QSC)

QSC AG engages in the cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), consulting, telecommunications, and colocation businesses primarily in Germany. It operates through Telecommunications, Outsourcing, Consulting, and Cloud segments. The Telecommunications segment offers a range of voice and data communication solutions, including asymmetric ADSL2+ lines, symmetric SDSL lines, and Internet access services via wireless local loop networks; IP telephony connections and related telephony systems; and open call-by-call and preselect voice telephony, as well as related value added services.

