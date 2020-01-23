Qbao (QBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $327,533.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, EXX and Coinnest. Qbao has a market capitalization of $327,533.00 and $1,557.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000180 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, EXX, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.