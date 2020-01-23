Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered by Analyst

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paypal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.74. Paypal has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

