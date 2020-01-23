Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for MacroGenics Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for MacroGenics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

MacroGenics stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. MacroGenics has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $592.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 260,627 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 23.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 32.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

