Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Alcoa Corp Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. G.Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gabelli lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

AA opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 197,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 352,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 53,752 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 187,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 44,490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 64,397 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 234,663 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

