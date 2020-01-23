Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q BioMed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Get Q BioMed alerts:

OTCMKTS QBIO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. 125,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,947. Q BioMed has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 5.31.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.