Pwmco LLC Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,568,000. Citizens Financial Group comprises 2.3% of Pwmco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pwmco LLC owned about 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 159,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.78. 178,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,213. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

