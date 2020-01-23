Pwmco LLC Acquires 14,700 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Pwmco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for about 1.2% of Pwmco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pwmco LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 35.8% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.50. 143,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

