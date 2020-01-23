Pure Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.01188641 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034583 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000719 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

