ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $17.64

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.22, but opened at $17.64. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 260,066 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

