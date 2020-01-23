Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Shares Down 0.6%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.30 and last traded at $43.30, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69.

