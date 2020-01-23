ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $30.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several research firms have commented on PRQR. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.51. 238,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,359. The firm has a market cap of $420.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

