ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $30.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.
Several research firms have commented on PRQR. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.
ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.51. 238,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,359. The firm has a market cap of $420.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $16.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.
