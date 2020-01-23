Professional Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $4,166,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 432.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.68. 2,302,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,439. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.44 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

