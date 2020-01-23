Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,118 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $12,275,687 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.86. 2,068,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,438. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.77 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

