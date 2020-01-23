Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.88-5.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.391-71.068 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.63 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.38.

PG stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.04. 477,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,547,943. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

