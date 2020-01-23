Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.94. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.