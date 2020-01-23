PRIZM Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $126.41 million and $532,106.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,678.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.04006973 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003940 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00636498 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000498 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

