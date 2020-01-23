Primas Hits One Day Trading Volume of $922,228.00 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Primas has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $922,228.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, BCEX and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Primas Profile

Primas’ launch date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

